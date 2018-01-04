Pierre Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges After Early Morning Incident

A 35-year-old Pierre man is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident early this morning (Thurs.).

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to the 300 Block of S. Pierre St. for a reported disturbance that involved a male who had brandished a knife toward two other males inside of a business.

Upon Officers arrival, officers quickly located the suspect, Zachary Zander, who was detained without further incident. Zander had two knives in his possession.

Zander was taken to the Hughes County Jail.