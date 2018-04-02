Pierre Man Faces 6th DUI, Other Charges

PIERRE, SD- A 28-year-old Pierre man faces a sixth DUI and a variety of other charges after hitting a building with a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pierre Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Pierre Street shortly before 2pm Saturday.

Officers determined Zachary Marvel had been driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala traveling west on Sioux Avenue prior to attempting to turn South onto Pierre Street. As Marvel attempted to turn, he failed to yield to a 2008 Jeep Wrangler traveling east on Sioux Avenue. After the vehicles collided near the intersection, the Impala continued forward and collided with the front entryway of the Capital City Florist building on South Pierre Street.

Minor injuries were reported to a passenger in the Jeep. Marvel was arrested for DUI 6th, Driving While Revoked, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Open Container Broken Seal in a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield.

Damage to the Impala was listed at $4-thousand while damage to the Jeep was listed at $24-hundred. A damage estimate for the Capital City Florist building was not listed.

Marvel was taken to the Hughes County Jail.