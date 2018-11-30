Pierre man claims $86,450 Dakota Cash jackpot

The Nov. 21 Dakota Cash drawing came up smelling like roses for one South Dakota Lottery player in Pierre.

Patrick Rose is the South Dakota Lottery’s latest big winner after claiming a $86,450 jackpot this week (Wed.). Rose purchased his ticket at the Cowboy Country Store, located on Harrison Avenue.

Winning runs in the family for Patrick, as his brother Bill claimed a $390,000 Lucky For Life prize in January.

Patrick, who is employed by the City of Pierre, stuck with his normal routine to claim his big win. He generally purchases lotto tickets on a daily basis because he finds them to be exciting. Patrick plans on using his prize to pay off some bills and visit his daughters in Texas.

For his fellow players, Rose offered some sound advice about playing responsibly. “Don’t do it if you can’t afford it.”

Dakota Cash is South Dakota’s exclusive lotto game. Drawings are held each Wednesday and Saturday.