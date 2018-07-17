Pierre Man Charged with Violation of Protection Order, Obstructing an Officer

A 36-year-old Pierre man faces charges after an investigation yesterday (Mon.) by local law enforcement.

According to the Pierre Police Department, they received information related to violation of a protection order. As a result of an investigation, officers learned Michael Sellon had violated a previously issued order. Officers were able to locate Sellon in the 300 block of East Sioux Avenue. When they informed Sellon he was to be arrested for the violation, he made attempts to obstruct the officers efforts to take him into custody.

Sellon was arrested for Violation of a Protection Order and Obstructing an Officer. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.