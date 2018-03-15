Pierre Man Charged with Reckless Burning or Exploding

A Pierre man has been charged with Reckless Burning or Exploding after crews were called to an apartment building in Pierre last night (Wed.).

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says a passerby called in the fire on the 3rd story of the Capital Bell Apartments about 10:15 last (Wed.) night.

According to the Pierre Police Department, 48-year-old Pierre resident Keith Jackson had initiated the fire. Jackson was taken to the Hughes County Jail.