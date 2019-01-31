Pierre man arrested on warrants, now faces drug charges

A 27-year-old Pierre man faces charges after being taken into custody yesterday (Wed.) for outstanding warrants.

The Pierre Police Department reports while officers were arresting Jaramy Gourneau in the 1800 block of East Sully Avenue, they found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in Gourneau’s property. Gourneau admitted to consuming methamphetamine on the day prior to his arrest.

In addition to the warrants, Gourneau was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Ingestion of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.