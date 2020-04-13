Pierre man arrested on simple assault, marijuana, resisting arrest charges

A 30-year-old man from Pierre faces multiple charges after an incident early yesterday (Sun.).

The Pierre Police Department reports being called shortly after 4:30am to a disturbance in the 200 block of East 5th Street.

The investigation revealed 30-year-old Raymon Clown, Jr. was the primary aggressor and was arrested for simple assault domestic. During the investigation, a small amount of marijuana and a pipe were discovered. Clown was additionally charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.