Pierre man arrested for sexual contact with a juvenile female

A 46-year-old Pierre man has been arrested for Sexual Contact with a Person Incapable of Consenting because of Physical or Mental Incapacity.

According to the Pierre Police Department, James Robert Angyal, age 46, was arrested after officers received a report on June 27th he had been observed having sexual contact with a juvenile female. The juvenile female has a medical diagnosis which would make her incapable of giving consent.

Officers were able to determine probable cause existed for the arrest of Angyal, who had fled from the scene, and requested assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies once his location was known. Angyal was apprehended in Lyman County later that day by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and Lyman County Sheriff’s Office.

Angyal is currently being held in the Hughes County Jail. Bond has been set at $10,000.