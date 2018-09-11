Pierre Man Arrested for First Degree Rape of Child Under 13 Years of Age

A 35-year-old Pierre man was arrested this (Tues.) morning for First Degree Rape of Child Under 13 Years of Age.

According to the Pierre Police Department, Brandon Snodgrass was arrested at his home as a result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile within the City of Pierre.

Snodgrass was taken to the Hughes County Jail where he is currently in custody. The investigation into this matter continues.