Pierre man and woman indicted on drug and firearm charges

A 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Pierre, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Andrew Bunch and Nicole Hopkins both pled not guilty.

The Indictments allege that Bunch and Hopkins, did knowingly and intentionally agree with persons known and unknown, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to life in prison and/or a $10-million fine, a lifetime of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Bunch was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and Hopkins was released on bond pending trial.