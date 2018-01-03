Pierre Making Upgrades to Electrical System

PIERRE, SD- The Pierre City Commission has approved a contract to make improvements to part of the city’s electrical network.
Devin Harris with the city’s electric department says this is phase two of their work to replace underground feeder lines.
Commissioner Jim Mehlhaff asked Harris about how these new lines are being installed versus how it’s been done in the past.
Total cost of the bid is roughly $655-thousand.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.