Pierre Loses in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball team split it’s first two games of a tournament in Minot, North Dakota on Friday. Following q 5-2 win over the Saskatoon Cubs early on Friday, Pierre got down early and could not come back in a 4-2 setback to the Minot Vista’s. Minot scored 3 runs in the first inning and never looked back as they were limited to 5 hits but played error free in the field while POST 8 had 2. Gray Zabel took the loss going 5 innings allowing 4 runs and striking out 6. Andrew Coverdale pitched 1 inning of relief. River Iverson led Pierre at the plate with 2 of Post 8’S 7 hits and had an RBI. Pierre falls to 15-11 on the season with the loss and will face the Bismarck Governors for the 4th time this season on Saturday at 2 pm in Minot.