Pierre Lightning Youth Girls Basketball Tournament Played Over the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Youth Girls Basketball tournament was held Saturday, January 20th. Nearly 350 young athletes from DeSmet, Sully Buttes, Aberdeen, Huron, Wall, Spearfish, Stanley County, Philip, Rosebud, Potter County, West Central, Eagle Butte, Parkston, Chamberlain and Pierre competed in 47 games scheduled throughout the day in gyms at St. Joseph and Kennedy Elementary, Georgia Morse Middle Scholl, and Pierre Indian Learning Center. The tournament is a fundraising effort for the Pierre Lady Govs basketball program and sponsored by First National Bank and Beck Motors. Results: 4th Grade: Aberdeen Roncalli Lady Cavs 1st, DeSmet Bulldogs 2nd 5th Grade White: Huron Tigers 1st, Wall Eagles 2nd 5th Grade Green: Sully Buttes 1st, Philip Scotties 2nd 6th Pierre Thunder 1st, Pierre Lady Govs 2nd 7th West Central Trojans 1st, Parkston 2nd Pierre Thunder 6th Grade Champions

Back row: Emalee Larson, Joslyn Bush, Jordan Mayer, Kate Kramey Front row: Izzy Jackley, Ryann Barry, Camryn Williams. The Thunder team is coached by Mendel Miller, Darla Miller and Bridget Mayer Back row: Jillian Hansen, Lainey Reinke, Lauren Isburg, Reese Terwilliger Front row: Aleise Christopherson, Melania Lamb, Lavin Price, Ava Doyle The Lady Govs team is coached by Craig Price and Seth Doyle

