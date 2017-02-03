Pierre Library Announces February Programming

PIERRE, S.D. – Looking for money, family or a party? The Pierre Rawlins Library can help! The library’s February programming includes a birthday party for Laura Ingalls Wilder and classes on genealogy and grant writing, in addition to story time and adult coloring club.

Senior Citizens are invited to Super Senior Day on Monday, February 6, to learn about ancestry.com and how to utilize the database to research your family tree. Ancestry.com is a free tool available at the Pierre Library. The ancestry.com program runs from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

On Thursday, February 9, 1 p.m. there will be stories, games, crafts and a birthday cake to celebrate the 150th birthday of South Dakota’s most famous pioneer girl and author–Laura Ingalls Wilder. The event is open to the public and begins at 1 p.m. Then later in the evening if you are looking for grant dollars to fund a project, staff from the State Library will introduce you to a massive database of private grant opportunities from 6:30pm till 8:30pm Brenda Hemmelman and Kathleen Slocum from the State Library will provide a lesson in grant writing and how to utilize the grant database. The workshop is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, February 11, 10:30 a.m. join other adults (18 and older) for adult coloring club on Saturday morning. Markers, colored pencils and coloring sheets are provided. Also you and your little ones can celebrate Valentine’s Day with stories, crafts, bingo and prizes at the library’s Valentine’s Day Program. It begins at 1 p.m. and is designed for children.

Throughout the month of February, library staff is encouraging reading at home through the Read to Me program. Parents, siblings and caregivers log books read to children at home and then submit the log for small prizes. The program wraps up at the Library on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. with story time, a craft and a game.

For more information about library programs and activities visit, rawlinslibrary.org.