Pierre Legion Relays Run Today

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Invitational American Legion Relays scheduled for Friday in Pierre has been moved up one day. Pierre’s final home meet of the season will be held today instead of tomorrow at the Hollister Field Track. Field events will begin at 11:30 am with the track events scheduled to begin at noon. Teams from Brandon Valley, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge-Pollock Schools, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Washington, Spearfish, Stanley County, Sturgis Brown, Todd County, Winner, Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Dupree, Hill City, Rapid City Stevens, St. Thomas More, Watertown, Yankton and Sioux Falls Lincoln will be competing along with the Governor and Lady Governor Track and Field teams. This will be the third outdoor meet of the season for the Govs and Lady Govs. Governor and Lady Governor head coach Gregg Starr says that will be a total of nearly 1,000 athletes competing today in Pierre making it one of the largest Legion Relays Pierre has hosted in over 50 years.