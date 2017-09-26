Pierre League of Women Voters Group Holding Voter Registration Day Event

PIERRE, S.D.- Today (Tues.) is National Voter Registration Day, which is held every fourth Tuesday in September. The newly formed League of Women Voters in Pierre will be located at the Post Office from 8:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. providing voter information.

League of Women Voters Pierre lead member Jennifer McIntyre says they are “excited to participate in the civic process and increase engagement in our elections as a chapter of League of Women Voters. National Voter Registration Day provides the perfect opportunity for Pierre area residents to register to vote, and we plan to have more registration events in the future.”

For more information about the League of Women Voters Pierre and National Voter Registration Day please email lwvsdpierre@gmail.com.