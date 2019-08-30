Pierre Kickball League Begins

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Recreation Adult Kickball League Began it’s new season on Tuesday night in Pierre. 3 Teams, Kickin Wings, Swift Kick in the Grass and We Got the Runs, got off to a fast start winning both their games of the night. Here were the results of the first night of action in the league.

6:30 Games

American Legion Deck Loungers def. Victory in Da Feet

Swift Kick in the Grass def. The Fieldhouse

We Got the Runs def. CUPC Impact

Kickin Wings def. One Kick Wonders

7:30 Games

Kickin Wings def. Victory in Da Feet

We Got The Runs def. The Fieldhouse

Swift Kick in the Grass def. CUPC Impact

One Kick Wonders def. American Legion Deck Loungers

The league plays it’s game at the Oahe Softball Complex on Tuesday nights for 6 weeks with the season wrapping up with a tournament and champion decided.