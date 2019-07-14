Pierre JV’s Split Games on Saturday

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Junior Varsity baseball team split a pair of games in Brandon on Saturday. Pierre downed Vermillion 8-0 but dropped a 7-2 verdict to Moorhead Gold. In the win over Vermillion, Issac Polak pitched a 6 inning complete game striking out 8 and allowing only two hits. Isaac Rombough had 3 of Pierre’s 9 hits and drove in a pair of runs. In the nightcap against Moorhead, Polak had 2 of the squads 4 hits while Justin Houlette drove in a run. Collin Brueggeman took the loss on the mound going 4 innings striking out 3. With the split the Post 8 JV record is 10-22 on the season with a doubleheader against Onida at Hyde Stadium on Tuesday.