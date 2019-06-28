Pierre Junior Legion Ends 9 Game Losing Skid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team had it’s 9 game losing streak snapped on Friday afternoon after Pierre rallied for a 5-4 win over Yankton in the first game of a tournament in Sioux Falls. Pierre scored 3 times in the first inning but saw Yankton claw back with a 2 run 6th inning to make 4-3 in Yankton’s favor. But Pierre answered with two runs of their own in the top the 7th to claim their 6th victory of the season. Aaron Booth had a pair of hits and RBI for Pierre and Jacob Larsen had a hit and 2 RIB’s to place Pierre. Isaac Polak pitched into the 6th inning before getting in trouble and was relieved by Colin Brueggeman who picked up the win. Pierre is back in action tomorrow when they face Millard, Nebraska in a tournament matchup.