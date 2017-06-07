Pierre JO Softball Tuesday Night League

PIERRE, S.D. – Three games were played last night in Division 5 play of the Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball League at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre. A rare tie occurred in the first game as Tedrow/Hull and Tostenson/Tostenson played to a 10-10 tie in a game call on the time limit. In the second game, Christie/Hauser/MaGee edged Templeton/Hall 5-4 as Kierra Gossman was the winning pitcher inculding a scorless inning that saw some solid defensive play. The final game of the night was another 1 run game as Stoeser/Flottmeyer edged Brink/Oakland 10-9 behind the winning pitching effort from Elly Broers. Kathryn Larson drove in pair of runs for the winners.