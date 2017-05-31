Pierre JO Softball Plays 3 Games on Tuesday

  • Home > 
2016 Pierre Softball
May 31, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – There were 3 close games played Tuesday night in the Division 3-4 play of the Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball league at the Oahe Softball Complex.  Stoeser/Flottmeyer edged Teampleton/Hall 9-8 behind Sky Smith 3 run single and the mound work of winner pitcher Brynn Stoser.  Brink/Oakland got a 3 run triple from Hadley Hart to led them to a 10-7 win over Tostenson/Tostenson.  Kyliegh Moleseed struck out 3 in picking p the win for Brink/Oakland.  And for the second consecutive night there was a tie as Tedrow/Hull and Christie/Hauser/MaGee played to a 8-8 tie in a game called on the time limit.


