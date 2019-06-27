Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball Scoreboard from Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Here are the Pierre JO Fastpitch Softball Division 5 Scores and recap from Wednesday night at the Oahe Softball Complex in Pierre.

Stoeser/Torgrude 11 Curry/Boutchee 10 Winning Pitcher: Logan Torgrude. Riley Fankhouser, Brynn Stoeser, Logan Torgrude, and Addy Deal all went 2 for 2.

Stoeser/Torgrude 14 Roman/Hofer 1 Winning Pitcher: Austyn Norman

Pickle Power (Hansen/Keyes) 6 Lower Brule 5 Winning Pitcher Hannah Eads (recorded 3 strikeouts).

Pickle Power (Hansen/Keyes) 9 Roman/Hofer 2 Winning Pitcher Brooke Hansen.

Curry/Boutchee 10 Lower Brule 3 No Individual Results