Pierre Hosts Two Horseshoe Tournaments

PIERRE, S.D. – There were two horseshoe tournaments held at Griffin Park in Pierre on May 26 and 27. Pitchers were here from Washington State, Midland, Blunt, Sisseton, Alcester, White Owl, Harrold, Ridgeview, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Huron, Ft. Pierre, and Pierre. The 2nd Annual Judy Chambers Memorial Horseshoe Tournament was May 26th where the A Division Tournament Champion was Roland Kleinschmidt of Harrold. Billy Markwed won the B Division title and Chase Humphrey took the C Division Crown. On Sunday the 27th, The Pierre Open Horseshoe Tournament was held and the winners were: A Division: Tournament Champion-Carl Chambers; B Division: 1st Place Vine Marks, Sr., and C Division: 1st Place Chace Humphrey. Pictues of the winners and the top 3 place winners in each division can be found on the link below.

Results of Pierre Horseshoe Tournaments May 26-27 2018