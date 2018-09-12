Pierre Hosts State Horseshoe Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The SD Horseshoe Pitchers Association held their state tournament August 25-26 at Griffin Park in Pierre. Pitchers from all over the state came and participated in the tournament. Saturday was the doubles tournament where Vine Marks Sr. of Sisseton and Billy Markwed of Midland teamed to win the A Division title for the second consecutive year. The B division title was won by Chance and Chuck Humphrey of Pierre. On Sunday Singles titles were decided and Kurt Whaley of Sioux Falls won the A Division Men’s title while Carlene Barber of Pierre was the A Division Women’s State Champion. To view all the winners, click on the link below\

2018 SDHPA state tournament results