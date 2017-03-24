Pierre Holds Post-Anti-Corruption Forum Rally Saturday March 25th

PIERRE, SD – Across the state this past week South Dakota voters joined one of multiple Citizen Anti-Corruption Forums organized to discuss this year’s legislative session, in which the South Dakota Legislature repealed the voter approved Government Accountability and Anti-Corruption Act, IM-22. In addition to hearing how legislators handled their promise to fully replace IM 22, voters shared their ideas for how to keep fighting corruption in South Dakota.

South Dakotans are capping off these successful forums this week with an Anti-Corruption Rally to be held across the state, including Pierre, Rapid City, Vermillion, Brookings and Sioux Falls, this Saturday, March 25, at 2:00pm CST. The Pierre Rally will kick off at the U.S. Federal Building, at the corner of South Pierre Street and West Sioux Avenue. Participants are encouraged to bring hand-made signs or to create an anti-corruption message on-site the day of the rally.

After the South Dakota Legislature repealed IM-22 and replaced it with bills that are riddled with loopholes and fall far short of IM-22, South Dakotans organized Citizen Anti-Corruption forums around the state including in Pierre, Sioux Falls, Vermillion, Brookings and Rapid City, and decided to follow up the forums with coordinated statewide Anti-Corruption Rallies.

“While legislators are touting their ‘replacements’ for IM 22, careful review of these measures indicate serious deficiencies, and in the case of SB 54, the new measure makes corruption even easier than it was before IM 22 was passed,” said Represent South Dakota Chapter Leader Roxanne Weber. “The dangerous and unprecedented nature of this repeal was flat out un-American”, said Weber, “and South Dakotans need to be vigilant about what we can do now to continue to fight corruption in our state.”