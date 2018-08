Pierre Holds New Teacher In-service

The Pierre School District held its new teacher in-service yesterday (Tuesday, August 14). New teachers for the 2018-2019 school year are:

Back Row: Nathan Naasz, Kyle Sarringar, Jim McLain, Jake Bradfield Middle Row: Kari Behm, Kristen Young, Rebekah Stowe, Justine Drew, Brenda Freund, Karla Roth.

Front Row: La Kisha Jordan, Maria Swartos, Lindsey, Abbas, Sara Kjetland, Megan Vockrodt, Catherine Stanek, Jennifer Cliff.

Not pictured: Shayna Edman, Ashley Brewer, Cindy Jorgenson.