Pierre history teacher honored for outstanding work

A Pierre middle school teacher has been recognized for outstanding work teaching history.

Taylor Hamblin from Georgia Morse Middle School has been named the 2019 Loren Lutz Teacher of the Year award winner.

Hamblin oversees GMMS’s History Day program, which includes the creation of extensive history projects throughout a school year. Students can create historical projects in five categories: documentary, essay, exhibit, performance and website. Students compete against one another at the regional, state and national levels.

Hamblin is also South Dakota’s Region 3 Coordinator for National History Day. He promotes superior history education in South Dakota schools across 16 counties and manages the regional History Day competition. Students who pass the regional competition move on to state, and then on to nationals.

The award is named after Loren Lutz who taught social studies for 40 years at several schools in South Dakota including Gettysburg, Miller, Agar and Jones County. Hamblin was anonymously nominated by another educator and chosen by the state level History Day staff.