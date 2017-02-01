Pierre High School Baseball to Hold Fundraiser

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre High School Spring Baseball Club Baseball team will be holding their first fund raiser of the year on Tuesday. Member of the baseball squad will be at Gators Pizza Pasta and Subs in the Ridgeview Plaza between 5 and 8 pm Proceeds from that 3 hour period will go to the Spring High School Baseball team to help fund the squad during the 2017 season.

