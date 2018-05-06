Pierre High School Baseball Splits Doubleheader AGAIN

PIERRE, S.D. – for a fifth straight time, the Pierre High School Spring Club baseball team won the first game but dropped the second in a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls Washington Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Pierre won the opener 5-0 as Peyton Zabel pithed another masterpiece. Zabel allowed 2 hits and struck out 10 over 6.1 innings to pick up the win. Zabel also had two hits and drove in pair of runs for Pierre. Garrett Stout added two RBI’s as well. The nightcap had more offense as Washington scored double figures in a 12-7 win over Pierre. Alex Bertram had 4 hits and 6 RBI’s for Washington who outhit Pierre 12-4. Pierre scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th to make the score respectable. With the split, Pierre improves to 7 and 5 on the season as they have an afternoon doubleheader in Mitchell this afternoon (Sunday).