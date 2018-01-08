The Pierre High School Band Students of the week are Will Kessler and Melissa Hedglin.

Melissa Hedglin is a senior clarinet player that has

been in high school band for four years.

Why did you decide to join band?

I decided to be a part of band, because I wanted music to be a part of my life. My family

has been involved in music, so why not me? My mom, uncle, and grandpa were all in

band and have won the John Philip Sousa award. It’s time to get that and carry on the

family legacy!!

What other activities are you involved in?

I am involved in Tri-M, National Honors Society, jazz band, and the symphonic band at

school. Outside of school I work part time at Hobby Lobby, hang out with friends, play

guitar, and watch Netflix

If you can have dinner with one person dead or alive, who is it?

If I could have dinner with anyone, I would with my great grandparents. I really miss

them, and it would be so cool to be able to talk to them again and tell them how my life

is going right now. I want to say that they would be very proud of what me and my

brother have become so far. I would love to have dinner with them, but it would not be

near enough time to actually talk to them. Let’s make it a three year dinner!

If you could go one place on earth where would it be?

So many places to choose from! I would want to go to Australia. It would be so cool to

see the Great Barrier Reef and swim in the ocean. I will be sure to bring my Big Spider

repellent! If not Australia, I would go to Alaska. It would be so cool to go on a fishing trip

there!

What do you like to do in your free time?

Free time? What free time? I am mostly either at school or working. With what little time

I do have, I spend it with family. We are either at my house just hanging out or doing

work up on the farm.

What is your favorite….

…food? I think I am going to go with pasta. It can basically be anything.

… restaurant? Red Rossa because it fits into the whole “pasta is my favorite food” thing.

… band? I basically listen to anything. My top 3 Pandora stations are Summer Hits of the

2000s, Today’s Country, and Home Free.

…color? Anything besides pink. They have to be solid colors though… Not pastel colors.

…TV Show? Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. I am going to be an investigative

surgeon! JK. I’d probably kill someone…

…movie? One of the Star WarsMy favorite movie, although sad, if Flicka. I absolutely

love horses, so it is right up my alley. Flicka 2 is a close second!

…book? I don’t really read, but I would probably pick Harry Potter.

…Subject in School? Band all the way. Even though it isn’t a “subject” it is my favorite. It

allows me to get away from school stress and focus on band stress!

Will Kessler is a sophomore trombone player

that has been in high school band for two

years.

Why did you decide to join band?

My sister was in band, and I was just following in her

footsteps

What other activities are you involved in?

I am in choir, basketball, football, track, and 4-H

If you can have dinner with one person dead or alive,

who is it?

Well you see, there’s this ONE girl…

If you could go one place on earth where would it be?

Italy, because of the history that is there.

What do you like to do in your free time?

I don’t know what free time is …do you mean nap time?

What is your favorite….

…food? Mashed potato

… restaurant? Cattlemen’s Steakhouse.

… band? Big & Rich

…color? Blue

…TV Show? The Walking Dead.

…movie? One of the Star Wars

…book? I don’t have time to read

…Subject in School? science