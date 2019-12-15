Pierre Gymnastics 6th at Hub City Invitational

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Governor gymnastics team was shorthanded on Saturday with two of their regular performers not competing but still finished 6th at the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen on Saturday. The Govs scored 127.175. Watertown won the meet with a score of 145.050 edging out Mitchell by a point for the team title. With Micah Moser not in the lineup on Saturday, Meg Erwin stepped up in the All Around to score a 34.325 and finish 8th for a top 10 finish. Jasi Kroll had a 32.1925 to finish 13th. Myah Morris of Watertown won the All Around with a score of 37.275. The Governors will compete in the Mitchell Invitational next week.

Hub City Gymnastics