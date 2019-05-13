Pierre Governor High School Baseball Third in Class A Standings

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor High School Spring Club baseball team wrapped up their season over the weekend going 3 and 1, but the 1 loss hurt them in the Class A standings as of Monday as they fell to third behind number 1 Brandon Valley and number 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Sturgis is 4th. All four of those teams will host region tournaments on Saturday to determine the entrants into the State Class A Baseball Final Four and Championship in Sioux Falls on May 25th. Pierre finished the season with a 13-5 record.

(From South Dakota High School Baseball Association)

Class A

Standing as of 5/13/19 at 8:00 AM

Teams Seed Points W-L

1 Brandon Valley 43.588 15 – 2

2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42.625 11 – 5

3 Pierre 42.611 13 – 5

4 Sturgis 42.000 9 – 3

5 Mitchell 41.409 16 – 6

6 Harrisburg 41.200 14 – 11

7 Sioux Falls Lincoln 41.000 8 – 6

8 Sioux Falls Washington 40.737 12 – 7

9 Yankton 40.211 10 – 9

10 Brookings 39.867 8 – 7

11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39.667 6 – 12

12 RC Central 37.500 3 – 9

13 RC Stevens 37.444 4 – 14

14 Huron 37.300 2 – 8

15 Watertown 37.214 1 – 13

16 Douglas 35.600 0 – 15

Class A Power Points Seeding System

*Win percentage = number of varsity wins divided by the number of varisty contests played.

Opponent’s Winning %

Points for Win

Points for Loss

.750 and above 50 39

.500 – .749 47 36

.250 – .499 44 33

.249 and below 41 30

*Win-Loss record shows games against Class A League opponents only.

*Based off of scores from GameChanger.