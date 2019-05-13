Pierre Governor High School Baseball Third in Class A Standings
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor High School Spring Club baseball team wrapped up their season over the weekend going 3 and 1, but the 1 loss hurt them in the Class A standings as of Monday as they fell to third behind number 1 Brandon Valley and number 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Sturgis is 4th. All four of those teams will host region tournaments on Saturday to determine the entrants into the State Class A Baseball Final Four and Championship in Sioux Falls on May 25th. Pierre finished the season with a 13-5 record.
Class A
Standing as of 5/13/19 at 8:00 AM
Teams Seed Points W-L
1 Brandon Valley 43.588 15 – 2
2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42.625 11 – 5
3 Pierre 42.611 13 – 5
4 Sturgis 42.000 9 – 3
5 Mitchell 41.409 16 – 6
6 Harrisburg 41.200 14 – 11
7 Sioux Falls Lincoln 41.000 8 – 6
8 Sioux Falls Washington 40.737 12 – 7
9 Yankton 40.211 10 – 9
10 Brookings 39.867 8 – 7
11 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39.667 6 – 12
12 RC Central 37.500 3 – 9
13 RC Stevens 37.444 4 – 14
14 Huron 37.300 2 – 8
15 Watertown 37.214 1 – 13
16 Douglas 35.600 0 – 15
Class A Power Points Seeding System
*Win percentage = number of varsity wins divided by the number of varisty contests played.
Opponent’s Winning %
Points for Win
Points for Loss
.750 and above 50 39
.500 – .749 47 36
.250 – .499 44 33
.249 and below 41 30
*Win-Loss record shows games against Class A League opponents only.
