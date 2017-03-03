Pierre Go Green and Clean Committee Meeting

PIERRE, S.D. –Looking for an opportunity to give back to your community? Join the Go Green and Clean campaign committee.

The Go Green campaign committee leads city-wide cleanup efforts each spring and will have its first meeting for the year on Wednesday, March 8. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Commission Room at Pierre City Hall. Anyone interested in the effort is welcome to attend and learn more about the program.

Last year, more than 125 volunteers supported the campaign by organizing and joining community cleanup efforts.

For additional information, contact Tom Farnsworth, Parks and Recreation Director, at 605.773.4707.