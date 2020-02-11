Pierre GMMS principal earns statewide honors

The South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals has chosen Pierre Middle School principal Dr. Kyley Cumbow as the Region VI middle school principal of the year.

At last night’s (Mon.) Pierre School Board meeting, Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt revealed Dr. Cumbow has received two more recognitions as well.

Dr. Cumbow’s honors add to a list of recognitions for the Pierre School System in the past two years.

The School Administrators of South Dakota named Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt the 2018 Superintendent of the Year. Last year, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota gave the Pierre School Board (Aug. 2019) the School Board Award of Excellence.