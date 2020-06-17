Pierre Girls Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Girls Basketball, with a new head coach, will open the season at the Riggs High Gym on December 11 against Harrisburg. Also on the home schedule are Watertown, O’Gorman, both Rapid City schools, Aberdeen Central, Mitchell, Brandon Valley, Brookings, and Bismarck (ND). SoDak 16 play will be on March 5, with the Girls’ AA State Tournament March 11 through 13 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Pierre was 7-14 last season and is looking for its first State Tournament appearance since 2017.

Fri Dec 11-Harrisburg-7:00

Tue Dec 15-@ Huron-7:00

Fri Dec 18-@ Sturgis-7:00

Sat Dec 19-@ Spearfish-2:00

Sat Jan 2-Watertown-4:15

Tue Jan 5-Sioux Falls O’Gorman-7:00

Fri Jan 8-Rapid City Stevens-7:00

Sat Jan 9-Rapid City Central-2:00

Thu Jan 14-@ Mitchell-7:00

Sat Jan 16-@ Gillette (WY)-4:00

Tue Jan 19-@ Douglas-7:00

Tue Jan 26-Aberdeen Central-7:00

Fri Jan 29-@ Yankton-7:00

Tue Feb 2-Mitchell-7:00

Thu Feb 4-@ Sioux Falls Washington-7:00

Sat Feb 6-Brandon Valley-2:00

Fri Feb 12-Bismarck-7:00

Fri Feb 19-@ Sioux Falls Roosevelt-7:00

Sat Feb 20-@ Sioux Falls Lincoln-5:00

Tue Feb 23-Brookings-7:00

Fri Mar 5-SoDak 16

Thu Mar 11 through Sat Mar 13-State (Sioux Falls-Sanford Pentagon)

Governor Girls Basketball can be heard on 1060/107.1 KGFX, with select regular-season games, SoDak 16, and state tournament action on River 92.7. Dakota Radio Group Sports Director David Burrall will call the action. All games will also be live and archived at drgnews.com