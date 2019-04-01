Pierre girl dies in fall from cliff near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)/DRG news – Authorities say a 6-year-old girl is dead after falling from the top of Falling Rock west of Rapid City yesterday (Sun.).

Jefferson Elementary School in Pierre sent information home with students today (Mon.) saying Kindergartener Sadie White Twin lost her life in an accident yesterday. Parents or guardians with questions are encouraged to contact Mrs. Askew or Principal Kaiser at 605-773-7320.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s fall from the cliff apparently was an accident. It happened around noon Mountain time Sunday.

Authorities say the body is being held pending further investigation. No other details were immediately released.