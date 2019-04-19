Pierre gets 72% of its electricity from renewable sources; National average is 17%

South Dakota’s capitol city is FAR above average when it comes to providing its residents electricity generated from renewable sources.

National research indicates the average electric supplier in the country receives about 17% of its electric generation from a renewable power supply. In Pierre, utilities director Brad Palmer says 72% of the town’s electricity is provided by water, sun or wind.

Palmer says Pierre’s location provides easy access to wind, water and solar power.

Palmer says through an agreement with the federal Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), Pierre gets about 60% of its electric generation from the hydroelectric system at the Dam. He says wind and solar are great, but hydroelectric power is statistically the most reliable renewable energy resource.