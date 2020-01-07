Pierre Georgia Morse Middle School’s Schoenhard earns national teaching certification

A teacher at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre is among eight South Dakota teachers and school counselors who earned national certifications last year.

Alicia Schoenhard is an Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood through Young Adulthood teacher. To achieve National Board Certification, Schoenhard went through a rigorous, performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment of her teaching skills and content knowledge. The certification process takes one to three years to complete.

South Dakota teachers who earn National Board Certification receive $2,000 per year for five years, with $1,000 paid by the South Dakota Department of Education and $1,000 paid by the teacher’s school district. The department will also reimburse fees personally paid by teachers and school counselors, upon their achievement of national certification. As long as funds are available, the department will also pay National Certified School Counselors $1,000 annually for five years.

South Dakota’s other 2019 recipients of National Board Certification include:

Carli Flemmer, English Language Arts/Adolescence and Young Adulthood, Northern State University Center for Statewide E-learning

Kari Jungclaus, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood, Rapid City Area School District

Karen McGuigan, Generalist/Middle Childhood, Rapid City Area School District

Cari Olson, English as a New Language/Early and Middle Childhood, Harrisburg School District

Sara Holmberg, Dell Rapids School District

Angel Samson, Aberdeen School District

Mandi Scott, Spearfish School District