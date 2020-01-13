Capital Area United Way names Maxwell Strategies as new leadership team

The Capital Area United Way in Pierre-Fort Pierre has hired a local strategy and consulting company to lead the United Way.

Maxwell Strategies of Fort Pierre will provide organizational leadership services.

United Way board president Dayna Hepper says the board thinks this is a good fit because Maxwell Strategies can provide additional resources that will benefit the Pierre-Fort Pierre communities and the partner agencies.

Maxwell Strategies owner Chris Maxwell says his team knows how important the Capital Area United Way has been to this area and they want to help the organization move forward. He says the United Way is more than just the yearly campaign and they want to help the public understand and share in the important work the United Way and its partners do.

The 2019-2020 fundraising campaign, with a goal of $621,100, is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month (Jan.). To donate, go to https://www.capareaunitedway.org/.

The Capital Area United Way celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019.

Maxwell Strategies replaces former executive director Ashlee Rathbun who resigned to take a job in private business.