Pierre–Fort Pierre “Shop Where I Live” website launched to help residents support local businesses

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Shop Where I Live company to launch an online platform for small businesses to come together to sell products and services online.

Pierre Area Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner (signer) says we must come together to help keep all of our local businesses during this trying time. She says providing the website www.pierrearea.shopwhereilive.com for free is one way the Pierre Area Chamber is encouraging businesses to continue their operations.

If a business is interested in adding items for sale, whether a Chamber member or not, they are encouraged to contact the Chamber at 605.224.7361 and leave a message, or email kjohnson@pierre.org for more information.