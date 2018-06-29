Pierre-Fort Pierre Bullying Task Force Readies for Transition

Last summer, the Pierre-Fort Pierre Bullying Task Force set out to establish long-term systems to encourage ongoing prevention efforts. It’s well on its way to accomplishing that.

In the last ten months, the 17-member group has studied local bullying challenges, developed public messaging, coordinated prevention events, and developed a support network for those struggling with bullying.

Dennis Pfrimmer, Task Force Chair, says that the Task Force’s role has been to build the foundation for bullying prevention.

“Our to-do list is almost complete,” said Pfrimmer. “We will soon transition the tools the Task Force has built and the relationships we have nurtured to a citizen-led volunteer organization.”

Pfrimmer says the Task Force will sunset in October.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson selected 12 citizens to serve on the Task Force. Another 25 citizens are serving on the three subcommittees. Both Mayors are encouraged by the progress the group has made.

“I’ve said from the beginning, bullying isn’t a school problem, it’s a community problem,” said Mayor Hanson. “The Task Force has gotten an excellent start on the issue, but the work can’t end in October.”

Mayor Harding echoed those thoughts and added, “The safety of our community members is always a top priority. I really hope our strong community leaders will come forward to perpetuate the work of the Task Force and the security of people living in the Pierre area.”

If you’re interested in being a part of the long-term bullying prevention effort in Pierre and Fort Pierre, please contact Capital Area Counseling Services at 605.224.5811.