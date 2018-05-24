Pierre Fires Season Low Finishes Third

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team fired a season low 345 and finished third in the annual ESD Golf tournament Thursday at the Spring Creek Golf Course in Harrisburg. Aberdeen Central ran away with the team title with a 306 team score, 29 shots better than runner up Yankton. Pierre edged Brandon Valley by a single stroke for third place. All five Pierre players who figured in the team score, finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard led by Hallie Gronlund who fired a 80 to tie for 8th and All ESD honors. Also earning All ESD was Annabelle Simpson who had a round of 86 and a tie for 12th. Sydney Wirebraugh of Aberdeen Central won the ESD tournament individual tile with a 73 and two shot win over teammate Cassidy Gough. Other Pierre scores included a 89 from Rilee Rowse good for a 17th place finish. Jessa McTighe and Taylor Davis both finished with 90’s and Kaitlynn Swenson had a 92. The Lady Govs will golf at Brandon in a tournament next Thursday.

2018 Girls ESD Championship Event Portal Tournament Results