Pierre Fire Department burning live Christmas trees Saturday

Pierre residents wanting to get rid of their live Christmas tree can have the Pierre Fire Department burn them Saturday (Dec. 28).

Fire chief Ian Paul says burning the live trees shows the Department how well hydrated the trees are at the end of the season and provides tree owners with fire safety insight.

Paul says the tree burning gives everyone who has a live tree in their home an opportunity to see how flammable it may have become over the holidays. He says if the tree torches out and burns quickly, they know there was some degree of fire threat and firefighters can help people understand how to minimize that threat in the future.

If you’re interested in having your tree torched, the Fire Department will be at the Pierre Solid Waste facility (2800 East Park Street) Saturday from 11am–4pm.

This service is offered at no cost to Pierre residents.

Until then, the Pierre Fire Department is reminding people with live Christmas trees to ensure your tree stays watered. The water level should never fall below the tree’s base. It is also critical no heat sources are in close proximity to the tree. If your tree is losing a lot of needles, it may be under hydrated and can pose a fire threat.