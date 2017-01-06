Pierre Fire and Rescue to assist in Search for Eagle Butte Man SD Missing since Jan 1st

PIERRE SD – The Pierre Fire Department’s Rescue team along with Rescue Captain Brandon McCarthy will be assisting with a ground search in Eagle Butte SD to help locate a missing person today - Friday Jan 6th. Fire Chief Ian Paul informed DRG News about their assistance.

Tribal and federal crews are still searching for a missing Eagle Butte man on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation.

Crews have been searching for Tom Traversie, Jr., since Jan 1st just north of Eagle Butte, said Remi Bald Eagle, a spokesman for the tribe.

A Command Center has been set up in Eagle Butte at the Cheyenne River Game Fish and Parks when contacted via phone for updates and comments on the search they stated ”no comment” with recommendation to contact the Sheriffs Office that would open at 10am today.

When DRG contacted the office Deputy Brings Plenty directed contact be made with Tribal Chairman Harold Frazier for further information. DRG News was not able to reach Fraizer for comment.

Additional crews, including the state Office of Emergency Management and Secretary of Tribal Relations, arrived in Eagle Butte on Thursday morning to help with the search. The search is coordinated by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

One of the two found on Monday was Megan High Bear, Traversie’s 24-year-old girlfriend, who succumbed to the frigid temperatures Native News reported. The couples vehicle had an issue and the couple walked away from the stranded vehicle.

Leonard Bagola, 54, was found Saturday, Dec. 31. Bagola, a tribal member, was found frozen in Eagle Butte behind the HV Johnson Cultural Center. The two deaths are not related.

Authorities are asking residents use caution during the cold weather and check road conditions before traveling.