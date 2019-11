Congratulations to Eli Houdyshell and Sarah Hancock for being chosen as the Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank “Performers of the Week.” Here is their nomination:

Eli Houdyshell and Sarah Hancock (choir): For being 4-year All State Choir members. These two students are leaders in their sections and leaders in the choir. They have put in time and effort to get where they are.

All State Choir takes place this weekend in Sioux Falls.