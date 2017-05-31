Pierre Female Shooter Earns Clay Target League Season Award

UNDATED – Caleb Simons of Hot Springs High School took home top individual honors in the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League’s (SDSHSCTL) 2017 spring season, which wrapped up competition on May 27th. Simons led the field to earn the trophy for the highest overall average in the League. He’ll also bring home the award for top male average overall. Two Pierre shooters also earned honors. Isabel Myren from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School earned top female average honors, while Hot Springs, Mitchell, Milbank, and Pierre T.F. Riggs High Schools won their respective conferences. Overall, 24 athletes and eight teams will take home awards. All student athletes are invited to participate in individual and team competitions at the 2017 State Tournament. The event is scheduled for June 10th at the Aberdeen Gun Club.

A complete list of team and individual awards is available online:

http://sdclaytarget.com/2017/ 05/27/2017-spring-league- awards/