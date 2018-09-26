Pierre Fastpitch Softball Splits Doubleheader

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fall Fastpitch softball team split a doubleheader with Dell Rapids and Brookings on Sunday in Dell Rapids. Pierre downed Dell Rapids 8-6 as they scored all 8 runs in the first inning. Allycen Herman went 2 for 3 on the day including a 3 run home run. Kaycee Carter and Hailey Switzer each had 2 hits apiece as did Mattie Jones. Kenzie Gronlund struck out 4 over 4 innings of work and Jessi Botrock picked up the save pitching the 5th inning. In the second game against Brookings the Pierre squad allowed 10 runs in the first inning as Brookings went on to win 15-1. Lauren Sharkey tripled in Mattie Jones with Pierre’s only run in the game. The split leaves Pierre with a 4-4 record in league play and 5 and 5 overall. The Pierre JV would also split, securing a win from Del Rapids 15-5, and losing to Brookings 12-7. The Pierre varsity will travel to Baltic on Sunday to face Baltic and Dakota Valley in a doubleheader. The Jv team will play in the JV State tournament in Sioux Falls.