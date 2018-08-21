Pierre Fastpitch Softball Moves Into 4th Season in Pierre (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fast-pitch Fall softball team is preparing for it’s season opener this weekend in Sioux Falls at the Sherman Park Softball Complex and the girls are ready as they have been practicing since August 6th. Dean VanDeWeile is the head coach of the Pierre Fast-pitch team and he says they have a good number or excited girls ready to start the season*

This is the 4th year of fast-pitch softball in Pierre and after two years of not being eligible for the state tournament, last year Pierre made their first tournament appearance and coach VanDeWeile has been with the squad since it's inception.

Pierre had two exhibition games scheduled for last weekend rained out so the team will travel to Sioux Falls to begin the season this Sunday.

Coach VanDeWeile says since Fall Fast-Pitch Softball is a club sport, they must raise funds to help offset expenses each season and he says the community has been very accepting of Fast-Pitch softball and the team appreciates it.