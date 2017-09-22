Pierre Fastpitch Softball Games Called Off for the Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fastpitch Softball games this weekend have been postponed due to the impending weather forecast for the weekend in the Pierre area. Tomorrow’s games with Sturgis have been cancelled while the Tea game on Sunday may or may not be rescheduled. Pierre Fastpitch Co-Head Coach Dean VanDeWeile says that Sunday’s games are up in the air with Tea on a rescheduled date, but if it is rescheduled the varsity games would be played next Saturday in Tea. Sunday the varsity is scheduled to play Lennox. The Pierre JV’s are scheduled to play Tea tomorrow (Saturday) and that game has been cancelled. Sunday’s doubleheader with Winner is still on as scheduled at the Oahe Softball Complex. If those games are called off, coach VanDeWeile says they would attempt to play those Tuesday or Thursday. Otherwise the Pierre JV’s will head to their state tournament in Sioux Falls next weekend.