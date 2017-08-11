Pierre Fastpitch Softball Begins Pre Season Workouts

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Fast Pitch Softball Fall program began practices on Monday, with a total of 40 girls who have signed up for the program. 27 girls in the high school league and 13 in the middle school league make up this years team. Games will begin in Sioux Falls on Sunday August 27th with double headers each Sunday in various communities. Pierre will likely have a home stand or two during the course of the year. The season will continue through the end of September with a season ending tournament in Sioux Falls. Pre-season home games are slated against Sturgis next Saturday, August 19th with the first pitch scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Oahe Softball Complex